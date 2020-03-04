LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting victim in Lebanon, Kentucky, identified the man who allegedly pulled the trigger during a 911 call. He died a short time later at the hospital.
According to court documents, Tevaughn Porter was shot early Tuesday morning at 223 Oak St. in Lebanon, Kentucky. Porter identified 21-year-old Treyvon Downs as a suspect when another person called for help.
Porter was taken to Springview Hospital, where he died.
In an interview with police, Downs said Porter tried to rob him, but then he took a gun away from Porter and shot him, as he was running away.
Text messages between the two men showed they were setting up a drug deal, according to Downs' arrest report.
Downs is being held in the Marion County Detention Center and is facing a murder charge.
