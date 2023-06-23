A central Kentucky man gained thousands of internet fans after his commentary at his parent's yard sale went viral.
According to LEX18, Will Haydon decided to hop on social media to show everything from his family's used gym equipment to discarded bottles of body spray in Mount Sterling.
Hundreds of thousands of strangers on TikTok laughed along with him.
@willhaydon I went live on my mom’s Facebook to promote her yard sale and it didnt go as planned. 😂 #yardsale #fyp ♬ original sound - Will Haydon
"I was raised in the south and we have a family full of smart alecks and crap talkers so I think that's where I get my sense of humor from," Haydon said.
Haydon's parents said they made a profit with a little help from his sense of humor.
