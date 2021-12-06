LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man ended up in jail after reportedly threatening a state trooper.
Kentucky State Police arrested 42-year-old James Deslongchamps after a standoff. Police were working on an ongoing investigation at a home in LaRue County around 7 p.m. Sunday when he allegedly made threats against a trooper's life.
KSP said he surrendered around12:30 a.m. Monday.
Deslongchamps is charged with terroristic threatening, menacing and resisting arrest.
No one was hurt.
