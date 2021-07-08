LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after running into the back of a garbage truck in LaRue County.
Kentucky State Police said in a release that the crash happened at about 10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31. Investigators are trying to determine how the 2011 Kia Forte ran into the rear of the garbage truck.
Police say Colby Wilder, 22, of Munfordville, died at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck wasn't hurt.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
