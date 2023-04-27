LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man who has been recovering from long COVID for more than a year was finally reunited with his loved ones on Tuesday and got to meet his grandchild for the first time.
According to a report by LEX 18, Greg Stone, of Mount Sterling, Kentucky, had been receiving treatment for long COVID for 504 days.
"I'm overwhelmed," he said after embracing his family at the airport. "I'm going to be weak. I'm just blessed to be able to talk to you again. I never thought I could say that."
Stone had long COVID and the prognosis could not have been worse.
"I went from 40% of making it to 1%," he said.
His wife was forced to make a choice that no one wants to make.
"When the doctors say, 'it's over,' and that, 'it's time to let him go,' she said, 'no, I'm not letting him go,'" Stone said. "When you love somebody, never stop loving them and never let them go."
He said he survived because, after spending a year at a UK hospital, he was transported to a Florida hospital where, just after a week, he got the lung transplant he so desperately needed.
"They saved my life," Stone said. "Love your family, live each day like it's your last because you never know what tomorrow will bring."
Greg made his return home to Mount Sterling and got to see his friends and family who rooted him on from afar.
"He needed to come home to this town because this is where his heart is," said Karla McGlothin.
And his town is doing what they say it does best.
"We support our people, we support our neighbors and we support the people that we love and the people that are in this town," said McGlothin.
"I always thought I was liked in this community, never loved, but today, I know I'm loved," said Stone.
