LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Kentucky grandfather's face was shattered, when someone threw a rock through his windshield.
Bill Wehner, age 64, was driving his minivan down KY 237 in Boone County Saturday, after babysitting his grandkids.
That's when a rock crashed through his windshield.
He suffered broken bones and will need to undergo reconstructive surgery.
Wehner's son-in-law thinks the rock was about five pounds.
"He had the wherewithal to actually stop the car and wave down out the window somebody to come help him," Wehner's son-in-law, Brenden Oleson, said. "He couldn't find his phone, couldn't see. The rock had hit right below his right eye and shattered his face."
Boone county officials have arrested two teens, ages 14 and 15.
Police believe the 14-year-old threw the rock that injured Wehner.
Investigators say this was the second car that day to get hit with a rock in that area.
The 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection to that incident.
