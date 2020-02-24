LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man authorities believed was involved in a baby's death has been found dead.
The body of 33-year-old Kyle Aubrey, of Owensboro, was found in Louisville. Louisville Metro Police Department say Aubrey's death is under investigation — but haven't said how he died.
Authorities in Owensboro said Aubrey was a person of interest in the death of a 7-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital earlier this month and died days later from her injuries.
