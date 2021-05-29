LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was laid to rest Saturday, 80 years after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Seaman Second Class Howard Scott Magers enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1941 at the age of 17.
After completing his training and one return trip to Kentucky, he was stationed on the U.S.S. Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor. Less than a year later, he was aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
He and more than 400 others onboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma were killed and were buried in a mass grave in Honolulu.
In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the bodies to begin the identification progress and Magers was accounted for in December 2020. As of May, approximately 100 have yet to be identified by the agency.
A full military honors ceremony was held Saturday in Bowling Green for Magers and his family.
"As we memorialize the life of a young man from a small Kentucky community," his cousin, Jeffrey Scot Magers said. "From during a period when America was not at war, but facing the prospect of war (he) chose to leave his brothers and sisters, friends, and the community he was familiar with to step forward at age 17 and sign up to join the United States Navy."
Magers was buried next to his parents, who died when he was 14 years old, "a place where he probably stood and grieved," family members said.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.