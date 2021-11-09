LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's modern gun deer hunting season will start this weekend.
The season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 13, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28, statewide, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said in a news release Tuesday.
"Beginning mid-November, Kentucky's 16-day season is designed to coincide with the peak of fall breeding, known as the rut, when deer are more active than usual," department officials said. "Deer also become more active and travel farther distances as food sources grow scarcer."
Archery season for deer hunting started Sept. 4. Bowhunters can hunt through Jan. 17, 2022. Muzzleloader season runs from Dec. 11-19.
According to the department, modern gun hunting season usually produces 60-70% of the state's total deer harvest each year.
Deer hunting brings over $550 million to the state's economy annually, officials said, adding that about 300,000 Kentuckians deer hunt each year, as well as thousands of out-of-state hunters.
Officials are also reminding hunters of some safety requirements, including wearing blaze orange hats and vests or a jacket during firearms deer season. They also said hunters "should always be certain of their target and what is beyond it before ever taking a shot."
Fish and Wildlife officials are reminding hunters of special hunting regulations in Fulton, Hickman, Graves, Marshall and Calloway counties due to the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) near the Kentucky border with Tennessee. The regulations "apply to all deer hunting ... regardless of license exemption status or method of take."
Those regulations include: Mandatory CWD Check Stations during modern gun season and late muzzleloader season; No baiting or feeding of dear; Mandatory use of carcass tag; Restricted carcass transportation.
For more information about the regulations, click here.
