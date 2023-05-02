LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky mom is still looking for closure, 22 years after her son was killed in a hit-and-run.
Police in Morehead, Kentucky, recently asked for more information in the case.
Theresa Colson's son, Gary Lee Adkins Jr., was killed along Main Street. Colson said her son went for a walk early in the morning and was found on the steps of a church.
"I just need some answers," she said. "I just need to know what happened to my baby."
Colson said someone brought a plant to her son's funeral, and she's been caring for it ever since.
