LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB/CNN) -- A Kentucky mother was arrested after her 4-year-old daughter tested positive for cocaine.
Staff members at the child's preschool in Winchester, Kentucky, which is near Lexington, said hey couldn't get the little girl to wake up after her nap.
She was taken to the hospital where police say she tested positive for cocaine.
Her mother, 31-year-old Annquita Wright, was arrested. Investigators say Wright's 2-year-old son also tested positive for cocaine.
Wright admitted to police that she let a friend sell cocaine at her home in front of her children.
She's charged with two counts of criminal abuse and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center.
