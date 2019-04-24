HARLAN, Ky. (WDRB) - Southern Kentucky mother has died days after a house fire that killed her 3-year-old twins.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say 42-year-old Allyson Howard died at a Augusta, Georgia hospital, after suffering severe burns in the fire in Totz, Kentucky. Her husband, Dennis Chad Howard, remains in critical condition.
The fire was reported at the family's Harlan County home shortly after 11 a.m. Monday. The children were found dead in the home Monday night.
The state fire marshal has not released a cause of the fire.
