LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft is scheduled to reopen on June 19.
The museum in downtown Louisville has been closed since March 14 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Visitors will be required to wear masks at all times, use hand sanitizer when arriving and practice social distancing.
The museum is also asking guests to provide an email or phone number for contact tracing purposes.
The reopening includes two new exhibitions - Where Paradise Lay: Art and Southern Sanctuary and Julie Baldyga’s Heavenly People. Also on view will be a new mural in the museum lobby by Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart and an installation on the front windows featuring the work of author and poet Hannah L. Drake.
