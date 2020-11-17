LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has activated the Kentucky National Guard to assist long-term care facilities across the commonwealth that are dealing with an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear mobilized 50 members of the Kentucky National Guard on Tuesday to be a part of 10 different non-clinical support teams.
"The Kentucky National Guard is poised to help Long Term Healthcare Facilities across the state who are operating in counties in the red due to COVID-19 saturation," said Lt. Col. Travis Carpenter, Kentucky National Guard director of military support, in a statement. "Our professional team of service members will operate within agreed upon constraints to help facility leadership free their current employees up to focus on the residents who call the facilities home."
The move comes as healthcare facilities across Kentucky are beginning to struggle with operational capacity levels.
"Currently, we're answering the call for assistance from facilities in Lexington, Louisville, Edmonton and Hopkinsville," said Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton, Kentucky's adjutant general, in a statement. "We recognize the need could come from anywhere in the state, and we will adjust our focus and effort as the requests for help arrive."
Carpenter said the service members are freeing up health care staff by handling non-clinical tasks.
"We are taking over duties like guest relations, COVID screening, and facility decontamination," he said. "These are types of things that we might be able to alleviate from healthcare providers so they can focus on the residents and conduct quality medical and wellness care."
It's not the first time the Kentucky National Guard has been activated during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the guard was mobilized to assist the state with its response to COVID-19, and has been assisting the Commonwealth in a variety of missions since then.
Earlier this month, Indiana called on the National Guard to assist long-term care facilities. Beginning Nov. 1, National Guardsmen have been assisting workers with coronavirus screening and infection control, at the orders of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.