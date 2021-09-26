LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Before getting vaccinated at the West Chestnut Street Baptist Church, some people took the "wait and see" approach, but not Ricky Posey who says his father gave him an ultimatum months ago.
"If you want to see me, you better get them shots," said the Russell neighborhood resident, who did just that.
Posey says quality time with father is important and he considers him his "main soul" and his "homie." Now, he is encouraging others to protect their loved ones.
"I got mine and I'm waiting for the booster,” he said.
For Posey it was an easy decision, but not so much for other neighbors.
“It's important to reach out to our community in this day and season because this church has to expand its ministries," said Rev. E.G. Shields Jr. of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church in Louisville said.
He wants to make the vaccine more accessible to community members in need.
Shields is also the newest church leader, and with several months under his belt, he acknowledges that the church has been a community staple for 135 years. He says protecting its members is imperative.
"We know what COVID has done," said Shields. "We do not yet know what it will do."
While 60% of Kentucky's population has at least one dose, 51% of the population is fully vaccinated.
During the vaccine pop-up clinic held inside the gym of the church Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., a small team of Kentucky National Guard members administered the COVID-19 vaccinations.
“If we vaccinate one person, we consider that significant,” said Captain Amy Vanhook of the Kentucky Army National Guard. "We've worked in schools, we've worked in churches and we've worked in factories.”
Down the hall of the church in a smaller nook, Park DuValle healthcare workers offered free rapid testing.
Organizers say at least seven people were vaccinated during the event, and some of the 19 who got a rapid test are still deciding whether to get their first shot.
The event in partnership with the Delta Life Development Center will be followed by another pop-up vaccine clinic on Oct. 17.
