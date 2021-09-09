LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard members are headed to Louisville to help hospitals trying to deal with a surge of COVID-19 patients.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that 21 teams of soldiers and airmen will be sent around the state to help hospitals that need it.
Locally, guard members will head to Baptist Health Louisville, Baptist Health Hardin and University of Louisville Hospital, beginning next week. They're scheduled to be there for about two weeks, helping with administrative and logistics tasks.
"We'll be providing non-clinical logistics and administrative support so that staff can focus more on patient care," said Brig. Gen. Bryan Howay of the Kentucky National Guard. "Our mission is geared toward assisting these hospitals through this current surge."
Between 10-30 guardsmen will be added to each hospital in support.
