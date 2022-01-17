LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of the Kentucky National guard returned to Baptist Health La Grange on Monday to help with a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Nine members of the guard arrived at the hospital to help with nonclinical duties, Baptist Health said in a news release.
Baptist is among 30 health care facilities in Kentucky getting help from the National Guard, Gov. Andy Beshear announced earlier this month.
Baptist said the Guard members will start by supporting patient and visitor screenings, food services and environmental services. An additional member is expected to join the group later this month.
