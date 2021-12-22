LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families recovering from the destructive tornadoes in Mayfield are getting some holiday cheer, courtesy of the Kentucky National Guard.

Soldiers with the Guard have been performing welfare checks throughout the town. Wearing Santa hats, the Guard is distributing food and water to people in need.

The pictures show the 1123rd Sapper Company all over town.

In a tweet, the Guard said their hats were leadership-approved.

