LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families recovering from the destructive tornadoes in Mayfield are getting some holiday cheer, courtesy of the Kentucky National Guard.
Soldiers with the Guard have been performing welfare checks throughout the town. Wearing Santa hats, the Guard is distributing food and water to people in need.
The pictures show the 1123rd Sapper Company all over town.
Soldiers with our 1123rd Sapper Co. have also been performing welfare checks throughout Mayfield, Ky., handing out water & food to those in need. They wore Santa hats to deliver a little extra holiday spirit. (The hats were leadership-approved) #alwaysthere #kentuckystrong pic.twitter.com/C6clq7Fp0C— Kentucky Guard (@kentuckyguard) December 21, 2021
In a tweet, the Guard said their hats were leadership-approved.
