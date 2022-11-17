Soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard's 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry return home from more than 300 days of deployment in southeast Europe. They arrived in Lexington on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, just in time for the holidays.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard soldiers who have been deployed in southeast Europe came home to an emotional reunion with their families on Thursday.
Allyson Lehman was one of the spouses waiting for her husband to come home. She'd been waiting for 311 days.
"That's a lot of days to be away from your better half," she said.
She wasn't the only one waiting at home. Her 1-year-old daughter is ready to walk hand-in-hand with her father again.
"It's fantastic," said Cpl. Zachary Lehman.
"It's amazing, almost like going on the first date again," said Allyson Lehman said. "It's great, all the butterflies."
215 families welcomed their soldiers home to Kentucky from federal active duty in southeast Europe.
Their primary mission was to protect the people of Kosovo.
Those soldiers arrived Thursday at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, carrying luggage -- and open hearts.
People like Lt. Col. Jason Mendez -- a father of three.
"I can't put it into words," said Mendez. "It's pretty cool to see. It's the first time deploying with kids and so that made it a unique experience, and to see these guys and to hug them and celebrate the holidays."
Some new dads got right to work after landing, feeding their twin babies. Another came home to see his daughter's first birthday in just two days.
"Almost brought me to tears, really," said Caleb Burrows. "It's crazy."
Everyone in the room had been counting down the days until this moment.
"Everybody has," Burrows said. "That's all you ever hear is, you know, 'three more days and a wake up.' It's kind of funny."
Emotions were raw with hugs, kisses and smiles as the 1st Battalion 149th Infantry -- known as the "Mountain Warriors" ended their tour.
"This is a longtime waiting, and so to come home just in time for the holidays -- perfect timing," Mendez said. "It feels great."
