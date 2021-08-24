LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hospitals in Kentucky will receive help from the Kentucky National Guard amid surging COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
The Kentucky National Guard will provide support for several Kentucky hospitals on Sept. 1 ,as a total of 75 troops will be deployed in teams of 15 for two weeks.
"Our National Guard has answered the call each time during this pandemic, we appreciate them," Beshear said. "We're going to continue to work with them to provide support."
The troops will give administrative and other non-medical support to hospitals that are overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. They're first being sent to hospitals in Bowling Green, Morehead and Pikeville.
On Monday, Kentucky reported 2,596 new cases and a positivity rate of 12.87% while 1,893 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized. All but one county in Kentucky is in the red zone for COVID-19 cases.
Later this fall, members of the Kentucky National Guard will provide help to mobile vaccination clinics, health departments and food banks.
