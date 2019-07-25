LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky native Kelly Knight Craft is a step closer to becoming the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved her nomination by President Donald Trump and sent it to a vote before the full Senate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell posted on Twitter Thursday that he supports Craft and calls her a "phenomenal selection" by the president.
Craft is a longtime Republican fundraiser who is currently the U.S. ambassador to Canada. She grew up in Glasgow, Kentucky and has served on the U.S. delegation to the United Nations.
She and her husband, Joe Craft, have donated millions of dollars to Republican presidential and other political candidates and if confirmed, she would be first major political donor to occupy the top U.N. post for any administration. Joe Craft is the chief executive of Alliance Resource Partners, one of the largest coal producers in the country.
Craft acted as the co-chairwoman of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's inaugural committee, and he later appointed her to the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees in 2016.
Craft has been credited by supporters with playing a major part in her current role in helping to secure a proposed new trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico but has been criticized for frequent absences from Ottawa.
Craft vowed to continue the efforts of Trump's first ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, to push for reform at the world body and to fight against anti-Israel resolutions and actions by the United Nations and its affiliated agencies. During Haley's tenure, the administration withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council and the U.N. educational and scientific agency for adopting positions it deemed to be hostile to Israel.
Trump nominated Craft to replace Haley after his first choice for the job, former State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration.
