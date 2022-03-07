LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native is living his dream, playing drums on tour with country star Dylan Scott.
Darrick Cline grew up Franklin, Kentucky, and went to Western Kentucky University to study for marketing before he dropped out as a sophomore to join Scott's band.
Cline was part of Scott's first big radio hit, "My Girl," and said he'll never forget the first time he heard it on the radio.
"We're in our rental car driving to the Dodgers game and 'My Girl' comes on the radio, the LA station, and we're like a million miles from home, looking at palm trees and like, 'Holy-dang, this is us on the radio,'" he said.
Fast-forward to touring with Luke Bryan as the opening act in 2021 to Scott headlining his own tour, Cline said it's been a blessing.
"God has afforded us so many opportunities," he said. "I've seen the world through this and growing up in a little small town, Franklin, Kentucky, to like our tour we got to play in Louisville. That was so cool."
Scott's Livin' My Best Life Tour made a stop in Louisville on March 4 at the Mercury Ballroom. As a lifelong Kentucky fan, Cline said he had to represent his team for the performance, wearing the iconic blue jersey.
He said as a proud Kentuckian, he wants young musicians to know you don't have to leave the commonwealth to make it.
"Don't feel like just because you don't live in some big area that you can't make it," Cline said. "Just work hard and and pour into the people that you have around you, play music with the people you have around you, be original, be who you are."
And Cline isn't the only musically inclined one in the family. His older brother, Garrett Cline, is also in the band and plays bass guitar.
"I think there's something special us Kentuckians have. It's in our blood," Darrick Cline said. "We have a music thing in our blood. We have a different grit. And I think it's special."
Darrick Cline said his dad plays guitar and sings. Both boys grew up playing Southern gospel music in church.
Darrick Cline said his family line has made music history. His distant grandmother Cora Cline was the first dulcimer player at the Grand Ole Opry. The dulcimer is a guitar like instrument commonly heard in Bluegrass or folk. According to CMT News, she became the Grand Ole Opry’s first female soloist when she made her Opry debut on March 24, 1928.
The Livin' My Best Life Tour continues through the end of April.
