LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Kentucky to New York, a Lexington native has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award.
Colton Ryan has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his portrayal of Jimmy Doyle in the musical "New York, New York."
Ryan graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington before studying at Baldwin Wallace University.
He was also a student-artist in the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) 2011 class, studying musical theatre.
“We are so proud of Colton as he receives this nomination,” Nick Covault, executive director of GSA, said. “We are honored that GSA was a part of his journey to reach this moment and will be cheering him on as he continues to proudly represent our program and other Kentucky student-artists at the Tonys.”
The 76th Annual Tony Awards is set for 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The musical, "New York, New York" has been nominated for nine Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical. The musical is currently performing at St. James Theatre in New York City.
