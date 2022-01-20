Cmdr. Billie Farrell, former executive officer aboard USS Vicksburg (CG 69), poses in front of the ship’s propellers while in dry dock. Farrell will be the first female commanding officer of USS Constitution and will take command of Old Ironsides during a change-of-command ceremony, scheduled for Friday, Jan. 21, at noon. As the 77th commanding officer of USS Constitution, Farrell will become the first woman to serve as captain in the ship’s 224-year history, dating back to 1797. Farrell previously served as the executive officer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg (CG 69). She is a native of Paducah, Ky. and a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the University of Arkansas. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)
BOSTON (July 4, 2018) USS Constitution is tugged through Boston Harbor to Fort Independence on Castle Island during ‘Old Ironsides' underway commemorating Independence Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Scoular/Released)
Pictured: Cmdr. Billie Farrell, the first woman to be named commanding officer of the USS Constitution in the ship's 224-year history.
Commander Billie Farrell's first visit to the USS Constitution was back in 1998, never imagining she would one day take command.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native is making some history of her own on board a historic navy warship.
The USS Constitution is America's "Ship of State." Launched into the Boston Harbor in 1797, she's the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world. More affectionately known as "Old Ironsides," the ship has served our country for more than two centuries.
"George Washington himself actually ordered the building of this ship," Commander Billie Farrell said. "We have so few things left that were here at the very beginning of our country."
Now, Farrell is set to become the first woman to be named commanding officer of the ship in its 224-year history.
"It's just a really awe-inspiring thing to know that you get to come to work every day and be part of that history and that legacy of our country," she said.
Her first visit to the ship was back in 1998, never imagining she would one day take command.
"At that point, I did have the goal of attending the Naval Academy," Farrell said. "So if you look at that picture, I'm actually wearing a navy hat. And so it just was another inspiration for me to pursue that goal."
“It has taken women an enormous amount of time to catch up to what men have been doing. We knew it was going to happen sometime,” Bloom said. “It was one of those glass ceilings that have now been broken. And every glass ceiling is a ceiling for all of us.”
Farrell is a Kentucky native, originally from Paducah, and is proud to represent the Bluegrass.
"Since I left at 17 to start this adventure, I've lived in five different states," she said. "And I think I've hosted a Derby party in each of those, just to share Kentucky culture with the people I've come in contact with across the country."
Humbled by this new opportunity, she knows her story could inspire others to make some history of their own.
"Find an opportunity. They exist everywhere, sometimes not in places you're necessarily expecting them to be," Farrell said. "And push yourself. Try your hardest and surround yourself with positive people and a support structure that has your back and is ready to push you along that path of success."
Farrell officially takes over Jan. 21. For more history on the USS Constitution, click hereor here.