LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native is stuck in Peru amid political unrest in the South American country, reported by LEX18.
Dennis Grannis-Phoenix, from Flemingsburg, said he has been stuck in Arequipa for the past nine days. He said he hasn't strayed far from his hotel due to safety concerns.
Almost since the moment last week when Dina Boluarte took over from the ousted leader Pedro Castillo to become Peru’s first female president, she has appealed for calm and a chance to govern, insisting that the caretaker job came to her out of circumstance, not personal ambition.
In impoverished rural areas, though, fierce protests are showing no signs of abating amid anger over the removal of Castillo, who was Peru’s first president with Indigenous heritage. Long overlooked peasant farmers and others remain unwilling to give up on their demand that he be released from prison, where he is being held while under investigation for rebellion.
The death toll from the unrest rose to 26 on Monday after security forces firing tear gas dispersed thousands of wildcat miners who cut off the Pan-American Highway at two vital chokepoints for more than a week, forcing truckers to dump spoiled food and fish bound for market. Hundreds have been injured.
Phoenix said protesters have blocked major roads and damaged the airports he would need to fly out of.
"The State Department was very clear they didn't think it was serious enough to evacuate us so we’ve been stuck here," Phoenix said.
U.S. officials told Phoenix to contact the Peruvian government, who could possibly get them on a bus to a southern Peruvian city with an airport, where they could fly to Lima, according to Phoenix. He disagrees with that plan.
“I think I’m disappointed,” Phoenix said. “It would be nice if they had a more proactive approach.”
