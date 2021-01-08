LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chip Bird said he prepared for this moment his whole life.
Growing up listening to music with his dad, who passed away a few years ago, he has used music to feel connected to him.
"One of the ways I keep his memory alive through me is listen to music as loud as I can as much as I can," Bird said.
And maybe an angel led him to FOX's reboot on a game show classic, "Name That Tune," because Bird, who is from Frankfort, no longer lives in Kentucky or even the United States.
FOX taped the show in Australia, where COVID-19 is far more controlled. Bird moved there three years ago with his now wife and came across a casting call online.
"Name That Tune" tests contestants' music knowledge and speed. Originally created in 1952, the FOX reboot brings the show back to air in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 25 years.
It's still the game fans loved, this time with a bit more suspense and a lot more dancing.
"My whole motive was to come on and change my life," Bird said. "So that's what I was trying to do."
And change his life he did, going 7-7 in the gold medley bonus round and winning $136,000.
"Every positive emotion I've ever felt was turned up to about 1,000 at that point in time, and I was just so overwhelmed," he said. "Life has knocked me down a couple of pegs a few times, so this time around, I know better."
Bird said he'll use the money to go college and take a trip back home as soon as he can.
