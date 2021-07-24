LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of raising awareness of the impact of organ donation, Donate Life Kentucky held a volunteer appreciation day at the Louisville Zoo on Saturday.
Besides volunteers, the event also brought together donor recipients, their families and patients who are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.
"When they were added to that waiting list, their only hope was that someone else would say 'yes' and save their life," Executive Director, Shelley Snyder said.
More than a hundred people attended the event described as a "celebration of life," including those whose lives were changed by organ donations.
"I was diagnosed with signs of kidney deterioration and my kidney started to fail. They took me and that put me on pills and tried different methods to try and start my kidneys but that did not work," William Powell said. "I did dialysis for seven years before I got the call."
That call gave Powell, his wife and son their life back.
"What most people don't realize is that only about 1% of registered donors have the opportunity to save a life after they are gone," Snyder said.
More than 1,000 Kentuckians are currently in need of a lifesaving transplant.
To learn more about Donate Life Kentucky, click here.
