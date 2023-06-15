LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group dedicated to serving as a support system for parents now has a new home.
"Operation Parent" celebrated its grand opening in La Grange on Thursday.
The nonprofit was started 17 years ago in a room at South Oldham High School. Now, it has its own 3,300-square-foot, fully renovated headquarters in the downtown area for parents and the nonprofit's eight staff members.
The group works to educate parents on issues like bullying, social media and dating violence. It offers a "Parent Handbook," which has gained popularity across the nation.
Members said the new space will allow more opportunity for support groups and in-person parenting classes.
"I think it's warm and inviting," said Jean Schumm, founder and president of Operation Parent. "We want parents to feel like there is a home for them and there is a safe place to come and say 'Hey, I'm struggling, how can I work through this issue?'"
The organization also created a webinar studio, and may even start a podcast in the future.
To learn more about Operation Parent, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.