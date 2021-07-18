LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new program by a Kentucky nonprofit is promoting movement inside the classroom.
Kentucky SHAPE kicked off its conference this weekend highlighting the new program to teachers from across the country. Kentucky SHAPE is part of a national program that encourages teachers to inspire movement and wellness in the classroom.
The program, "health moves minds" focuses on how to use wellness practices to help kids cope with stress, bullying and other pressures.
Teachers attending the conference learned a variety of techniques to build engagement in class — which some believe will be more important than ever after many spent a year in virtual learning.
"I would encourage teachers, no matter what you teach, whether it's math or science or health to really look at how impactful movement in learning is, and how they go together...and to reach out," Kentucky SHAPE President Robin Richardson said.
The conference runs through Tuesday.
