LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear announced 21 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, bringing the total to 124, and said a fourth person has died from the illness.
The governor Monday said the fourth patient to die, who lived in Lexington, was 82 and had underlying health conditions.
Among the 21 new cases, six are in Jefferson County, Beshear said. He also warned that all counties probably already have infected residents, even if they do not have confirmation.
Beshear reiterated that cases will continue to increase, which is why it’s important that people continue to follow guidance, which includes social distancing.
The governor said Sunday that the state had 103 cases and that more than 2,000 tests had been administered. On Saturday, he had announced the third virus-related death in Kentucky.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
This story will be updated.
