LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Impacts from December's winter storm are still being seen in Kentuckiana. Months later, many are questioning if their perennials survived the freeze.
"The phone started ringing in January. Hundreds of calls a day about laurels and boxwoods, 'Are they going to make it?' and we told them, 'You'll have to wait until May to find out,'" said Jeremy Gruebbel, general manager at Frank Otte Nursery on Bardstown Road.
While it looks like some shrubs, bushes, and trees survived, others did not. At the very least, some have questionable patches of green still missing.
For many, it's a guessing game of waiting it out to see what happens or taking the loss and starting over.
"Some people are cutting them off and letting them grow back," said Gruebbel said. "Others aren't patient and they just want a new one."
The winter storm hit in the days surrounding Christmas, stalling holiday travel plans, knocking out electricity, and dropping temperatures below zero. Highs were in the single digits.
"It was like negative seven for two days and then the next week it was 60 degrees. I don't care, any living creature -- plant or animal -- would have trouble adjusting to that weather," said Steve Mercer, owner of Preston Green, formerly known as Preston Greenhouse and Garden Center off Preston Highway.
Mercer said a good way to see if a plant could still bloom is to cut a branch with a small knife. If the inside is green, there's a good chance the plant just needs more time and will still make it. If the inside is brown, it's dead.
Mercer said sometimes part of a plant survived, while other parts did not.
"There's so many shrubs to be replaced around town, I think it's going to be more of like a year project to get caught up from all the damage that Mother Nature did this winter," Mercer said.
Gruebbel said his shop is working to keep up now that so many customers are realizing they need to replace their landscaping.
"We stocked up like we always do but we didn't know the demand was going to be so high," he said. "So I mean, you know, we were selling off stuff faster than it would show up."
Gruebbel said laurels are sold out and boxwoods are in very limited supply with several nurseries requesting the same perennials.
"Even I've got a bunch of dead bushes in my yard but I can't get stuff to, you know, replace them," he said.
On a brighter note, anyone shopping for annuals shouldn't have any trouble finding what they're looking for. Greenhouses in Louisville are filled with hanging baskets, colorful petunias, vibrant germaniums, begonias of various varieties, and more.
"Flowers, that's not an issue. The shrubs are what's hard to get ahold of right now," said Gruebbel.
But buyers beware, Mercer still warns to wait until after Derby Day to start putting annual flowers outside in case there's a cold snap in early May.
"Plant your annuals Mother's Day," Mercer said. "You'll have a whole lot less headaches to deal with."
