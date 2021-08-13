LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Driven by the delta variant of COVID-19, Kentucky is seeing a rise in hospitalizations and with it, a rise in frustration for many healthcare workers.
Nurses on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are once again feeling overwhelmed as hospitals become more full, but with that comes an added frustration.
"I think its the same rollercoaster that's happened for everyone to tell you the truth. Except nurses see it up close and personal every day," said Kentucky Nurses Association CEO Delanor Manson. "It is very difficult to know that there is a solution; That this doesn't have to be this way but yet it still is."
Manson says the frustration she's hearing from nurses taking care of COVID patients is that the vast majority of patients being hospitalized are unvaccinated.
"Why can't people just get the vaccine so that they can help other people? What is it that's so hard about loving, appreciating and helping other people?" she questioned.
Available hospital data shows that 1.1% of COVID hospitalizations in Kentucky are people who are fully vaccinated. In Indiana, it's 0.7%.
The rapid spread of the delta variant has stressed hospitals in the south. As of Wednesday, Tennessee had just 7% of ICU beds available in the entire state. Planning is already underway for hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana if similar issues are seen there.
"Its not something we're doing starting now," Manson said. "We've been talking about what we do when, what if? Those conversations have been detailed and forward thinking."
Earlier this week, officials in Arkansas reported that there were just 8 ICU beds available in the entire state.
On Tuesday, UofL Health said that it had 83 admissions of COVID-19 patients. A month prior, they had 10.
Last week, Louisville reported 1,230 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first time its surpassed 1,000 or more confirmed cases in a week since Feb. 27.
