LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of police officers and their dogs came together to remember a fallen K-9 killed in a crash on New Year's Eve.
The K-9, Niki, was with the Boyle County Sheriff's Office and was with her handler when they were involved in a crash on New Year's Eve. Captain Casey McCoy sustained a hand injury, but Niki was killed in the wreck.
On Monday night, officers and their K-9 companions from across Kentucky honored Niki during a memorial service and procession through Danville.
"The dog is with you 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it's hard to describe the bond unless you've had a dog," said Sheriff Derek Robbins.
Niki started working with the Boyle County Sheriff's Office in 2013.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.