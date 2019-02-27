LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Kentucky has made no decision to delay the rollout of new driver's licenses, even as a Jefferson County official contended the schedule has been "pushed back."
The state transportation cabinet is overseeing the overhaul of the licenses and other ID documents, which has tentatively been set to start in March. A state website lists the anticipated launch dates for each county, including the week of March 19 in Louisville.
The Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, which will process the license applications, hasn't been given a firm date for the start of the program but was told in a recent meeting that the rollout has been "pushed back" to a later, unknown date, said Melissa Mershon, an office official.
But transportation cabinet spokeswoman Naitore Djigbenou said there have been no formal adjustments to the schedule. Those could happen once testing now underway is complete, she added.
If there are changes they would be "minor adjustments" that could at worst result in a few weeks' delay, she said.
"We want to ensure as smooth as transition as possible," she said.
Speaking to a legislative panel on Monday, Kentucky Vehicle Regulation Commissioner Matt Henderson called the schedule "dynamic" and said that all counties should be offering the licenses over a roughly two-month period by June.
Starting in March, a pilot program in Franklin and Woodford counties is meant to “see if there’s any bugs in the process that we can fix before we hit larger urban communities,” Henderson said in an interview.
Kentucky is overhauling its driver's licenses to comply with a U.S. law meant to make documents more secure. Congress passed the Real ID Act of 2005 as a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission.
The federal government has given Kentucky until October 2020 to produce the IDs; at that time, Kentucky's current IDs will no longer be recognized at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport or other airports.
Kentuckians will choose between two different types of driver's licenses.
A "voluntary travel ID" is similar to the state's current driver's license, letting its holder drive, make age-limited purchases, board domestic flights and enter military posts.
A "standard driver's license" would let its holder drive, make purchases and enter federal buildings for basic services, but starting in fall 2020 won't be accepted for air travel within the U.S. Instead, a passport or other federal ID would be needed.
