FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- The presidential election is over — at least in Kentucky.
As expected, the commonwealth’s Electoral College met in Frankfort on Monday to officially make President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence the winners. Each of the eight electors, one for the each House and Senate seat, chosen by the Republican Party, cast votes for the candidates who won the popular vote Kentucky in November.
The ceremony was moved from its traditional location in the Supreme Court chamber to the Senate chamber for social distancing purposes.
Despite the pandemic, Secretary of State Michael Adams said he never considered moving the ceremony online as some states have done.
“I don't know that I had the legal power to that if I wanted to, but I didn't want to," he said. "I wanted Kentuckians to see that our system continues, our constitution continues."
The election has renewed the national debate over the Electoral College and whether it is an outdated system. Elector Jack Richardson of Louisville called the idea of scrapping the system, “bunk.” Richardson said moving to an election based on just the popular vote would give all the power to the most populous states.
“If we got rid of the electoral process, you might as well just let four or five states elect your president, because everybody else would be irrelevant,” Richardson said.
Adams said he does not believe Trump's accusations of fraud in some key swing states are causing most people to doubt the process.
“My job is never done in trying to explain our election system to Kentuckians and give them confidence in it,” he said. “There's certain people on the far left and the far right that will just never believe elections are fair, that we're capable of it. But I'd say the 90% in the middle already believe our elections are fair or they can be persuaded.”
Despite the national turmoil, Kentucky’s Electoral College did its work routinely and without controversy in about one hour.
"We had no issues in Kentucky," Adams said. "I'm really proud of that."
Electoral ballots from Kentucky and other states will be mailed to both the National Archive and to Congress. Congress will count the ballots during a joint session Jan. 6, expected to officially certify former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris as president-elect and vice-president-elect.
