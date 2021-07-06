LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- So you've heard of Airbnb for your house, but what about for your car?
It's a similar concept called "Peer to Peer vehicle sharing," and it's already happening across the country, including in Kentucky.
It takes everyday vehicle owners, and lets them rent out their cars to other people through a third party company. On Tuesday in Frankfort, the Interim Joint Committee on Transportation met to talk about how to tax a program like this since it's different from how rental car companies operate.
"The bill that has been considered in Kentucky and had some success across the country primarily deals with insurance and consumer protection," said Jon Van Arsdell, head of government relations for Avail, an Allstate company.
Also during Tuesday's meeting, some concerns were raised about how this could impact the state's road fund.
