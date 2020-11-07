LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Kentucky's top elected officials are offering their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden.
Governor Andy Beshear tweeted on Saturday, "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
"We will work with the incoming administration, as we have the current White House, to improve lives and opportunities for every Kentuckian."
Congressman John Yarmuth, who represents most of Jefferson County in Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District tweeted, "Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden. I'm looking forward to serving with you again. Thank you, Joe, and thank you, Beau."
He also congratulated Senator Harris.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted, "America is best when we purposefully align our many diverse viewpoints around hope, compassion and opportunity. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they begin the good and noble work of unifying our great country."
