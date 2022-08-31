LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Opera is preparing for its 70th season.
La Boheme will kick off the season Sept. 23 at the W.L. Lyons Brown Theatre. It's a nostalgic romance that takes place in the heart of Paris.
Other productions this year will include Maria de Buenos Aires and Cinderella. And there will also be a special holiday performance of the Gift of the Magi in December.
The opera hasn't been able to have a regular season for two-and-a-half years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Barbara Lynn Jamison, general director and CEO of the Kentucky Opera, said if you've never been to a show before, there's something for everyone.
"Opera is something that is for the community and for the audience," she said. "The audience takes as much part as the people on the stage. So it'll be great to interact with everyone again."
