LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department for Public Health has more COVID-19 swab tests now, thanks to a donation by the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates.
KODA and Kentucky's Circuit Court clerks donated 1,500 COVID-19 swab tests Thursday.
The organ donation advocacy organization ordered the tests in March because it is required to test all potential donors for the coronavirus, but ended up receiving more than it needs.
"We hope, and know, that the governor will provide them to the Kentuckians in greatest need of support," said Shelley Snyder, KODA's vice president of strategic partnerships and executive director of the Kentucky Circuit Court clerks’ Trust For Life.
