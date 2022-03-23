LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tourism industries across the state are getting a boost in state funding to help bring tourists back after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There's no place like Kentucky," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "This latest investment in the tourism industry will allow the whole world to see why."
The tourism recovery funding announced Wednesday morning splits $5.3 million between tourism organizations.
In the Louisville area, the Elizabethtown Tourist and Convention Bureau will receive more than $89,000, and Louisville Tourism will get $1.36 million.
The money will be used for promoting tourism opportunities.
While these towns said it's a good boost for tourism, they still need more.
"I can speak for Louisville," said Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism. "We lost 60% of our funding through the pandemic. So as the governor mentioned, this is a great start, but we certainly need the General Assembly to support our industry."
Beshear also called on lawmakers to make sure tourism is supported in the budget.
