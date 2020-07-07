LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentucky organizations have filed a lawsuit to force the state to allow all voters to use a mail-in ballot for the November election.
The Fair Elections Center and the Kentucky Equal Justice Center want election officials to apply the same rules to this fall's election that were used for last month's primary, in which voters were allowed to use a mail-in ballot without the usual qualifications like being ill, a member of the military or temporarily residing outside of the state.
The suit has been filed on behalf of four voters who have health conditions and say that voting in-person would put them at serious risk.
The plaintiffs also want the requirement that voters have to show an ID to vote be dropped until after the pandemic so people don't have to potentially expose themselves to the virus to get an ID.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.