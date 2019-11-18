FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) — A state task force has tapped the brakes on a proposal to charge Kentucky drivers based on how many miles they drive.
The Mileage Based Transportation Funding Task Force stopped short Monday of recommending a pay-by-mile approach as a way to generate money for Kentucky’s road fund.
But the group made up of lawmakers and government officials did encourage the General Assembly to explore adding registration fees for electric vehicles, as well as annual renewal fees.
Those costs would “ensure that operators of these vehicles pay for the use of highways,” according to the task force’s report, which was unanimously approved.
The group began meeting in August. It was studying solutions to an emerging problem: the modest growth of gas tax revenues at a time when vehicles are increasingly more fuel efficient.
Task force members reviewed how other states are facing similar concerns, including programs in place in Oregon and Utah. They concluded that Kentucky should follow national and regional efforts "to determine if and when such programs could be effective here."
