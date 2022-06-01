LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is pushing for RiverLink’s toll rates to increase next month at the same level they’ve been rising at for years.
A state board — the Kentucky Public Transportation Infrastructure Authority — approved a resolution Wednesday recommending that tolls rise by 2.5% on July 1.
That would soften a blow to drivers who are facing higher gas prices and the possibility of a much higher RiverLink increase.
The Kentucky-Indiana Tolling Body, which sets toll policy, is required to raise rates by either 2.5% or the annual rate of inflation — whichever is higher. The inflation rate has been 8.3% over the last year.
The Kentucky resolution now goes to the tolling body, which could consider it. There is no scheduled meeting of that group before July 1.
Under Kentucky’s plan, the limited toll rate increase would apply only to the coming year.
