LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Some parents are worried that Kentucky is lowering its education standards because of the state's new graduation requirements.
At a NAACP forum in west Louisville on Wednesday, Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio listened to parents' concerns.
Lewis said the new requirements are a "low bar," but it's a way to ensure more students are college and career ready.
“We want to ensure that kids have basic competence in reading and math when they receive a Kentucky high school diploma,” Lewis said.
Lewis said many students are graduating without the ability to read.
To see a full list of new graduation requirements, click here.
