HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Baptist pastor in Kentucky has been thrust into the national spotlight because of a mistake by President Trump.
Jonathan Carl, the pastor of South Fork Baptist Church in Hodgenville, said he was first alerted Wednesday morning.
"Somebody just basically screen shot something over to my Facebook, and let me know, 'Hey your Twitter's blowing up!'" Carl told WDRB News.
It was blowing up because of a tweet sent by President Trump meant to blast network news correspondent Jonathan Karl. But the President mistakenly used the Twitter handle of Pastor Jonathan Carl.
"I got caught in the crossfire of a drive by tweeting," said Carl.
The post was later deleted but not before Carl's name exploded on social media.
"A lot of horrible language, hatred type stuff, you know, them thinking I'm Jonathan Karl with a 'K' the reporter," he said.
Carl said he is not bothered about being briefly thrust into the national political spotlight, and he has tried to respond to everyone with kindness.
"I'm not a Republican. I'm not a Democrat. I'm a Monarchist. I'm waiting for the King of Kings to return," Carl laughed.
Carl said he has not gotten much reaction from his church members, adding most don't spend much time on social media.
"Life goes on,” he said. “We're just a country church, ordinary folk."
The pastor said he is keeping his focus on the important things.
"Take care of my girls, my wife, go to work, and take care of the people here at church."
Carl said he has not heard from anyone in the Trump administration. But he said his wife is praying at least for an invitation to see the White House Christmas decorations.
As for the tweet in which the president called the other Jonathan Karl a lightweight: "We're all lightweights," Carl said. "We all need to be a little bit more humble because there's only one heavyweight, and that's God."
