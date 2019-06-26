LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Patriot Guard said it's in desperate need of more volunteers.
The Patriot Guard, commonly seen with their motorcycles and American flags, honors the fallen military, first responders and veterans at their funerals.
"It's a purpose in life for me. It's very important," said David Ballard, a ride captain in the Louisville area. "I've done them by myself, and I've done them with as many as 70 people."
But lately, it's not uncommon for Ballard to ride alone.
"Our numbers are way down," he said. "Our veteran funerals are way up."
With up to five honor missions each week, a few volunteers are spread thin.
"I've lost probably 20 to 25 good people that were regulars due to health or moving. Our numbers are dropping off, so we'll just do what we can, as long as we don't have to say 'no, we can't make it,'" said Tom Baker, one of the Patriot Guard's state leaders, adding that he's had to make that call once.
"(The family) called and they requested us. I called the ride captains, and nobody could make it. I couldn't make it, because I had to work. So I had to call them and say, 'Sorry, there's nothing we can do.'"
Many of the Patriot Guard's volunteers are retired with extra free time. But they want anyone, young or old, to join them.
"Come out for an hour, hour and half, two hours," Baker said. "Just come out and stand and leave when you're ready."
You don't have to be a veteran or own a motorcycle to join. Volunteers can hold flags during funerals or ride motorcycles or regular vehicles during a procession.
"All we're about is respect," Ballard said.
If you'd like to volunteer, you can go to the Kentucky Patriot Guard's website here.
