RANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's pension-relief proposal is one step away from final passage after winning approval from a Senate committee as a special legislative session continues.
The Senate State and Local Government Committee advanced the HB 1 on Tuesday without making any changes. That sets the stage for a vote in the full Senate on Wednesday. If the measure clears the Senate without any changes, it will go to Bevin.
The bill reflecting Bevin's plan passed the House by a slim margin Monday.
The proposal aims to bring relief for regional universities and quasi-governmental entities strapped by massive increases in retirement costs. The affected agencies include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.
The special session began last Friday and costs taxpayers about $66,000 daily.
Sen. Chris McDaniel introducing the bill. pic.twitter.com/1mjwYST3Wb— Lawrence Smith (@LASmithReports) July 24, 2019
While lawmakers are working on the pension bill, Bevin has been in Colorado talking trade with the Vice President Mike Pence.
The campaign of Andy Beshear, Bevin's Democratic challenger in the governor's race calls it a "complete lack of leadership" for Bevin to be out of the state while lawmakers meet in a special session that Bevin convened.
