LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Performing Arts invited the community to a special celebration on Sunday in honor of the organization's 40th anniversary.
The event at the Kentucky Center in downtown Louisville included live performances, a silent disco, backstage tours and dance classes.
Organizers said the tribute the past also looked ahead to the future.
"Kentucky Performing Arts fills a very big role in the well-being of our city, the well-being of our state from the economic impact to being able to connect with students all over the state in all 120 counties," said Christian Adelberg with Kentucky Performing Arts.
Since opening in November 1983, Kentucky Performing Arts has expanded and evolved to bring music, theater and education to the area. It has welcomed performers and performances of all kinds over the years, including plays, comedy acts, Broadway musicals, orchestra concerts, rock bands, folk music and more, as well as international dignitaries including two U.S. presidents and the Dalai Lama.
KPA has three venues, including The Kentucky Center, The Brown Theatre, and Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
