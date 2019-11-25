LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The roof of the former Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts has been repaired.
The venue caught fire in June 2018, and flames, smoke and water caused heavy damage throughout the building. The roof received some of the heaviest damage, requiring scaffolding in the center's lobby.
Center officials said they will release more information Tuesday about the end of repairs. The venue is now known as Kentucky Performing Arts.
RELATED:
- IMAGES | Fire damages Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
Kentucky Center for the Arts reopens to the public after June fire
'Hamilton' crowds will encounter construction zone 1 year after fire at Ky. Center
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.