CAMPTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sheriff's deputy was wounded in a struggle with a person who charged at him Wednesday, Kentucky State Police said.
A Wolfe County deputy encountered 26-year-old Christopher Whisman, who was armed with a gun, according to Kentucky State Police. Police say Whisman tried to run and charged the deputy. That's when they ended up fighting over the deputy's gun, police said in a news release.
The deputy was shot during the struggle and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Whisman wasn't injured, and was taken to jail. He's charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer.
